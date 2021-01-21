New Toolstation branch coming to market town?

Published: 11:41 AM January 21, 2021 Updated: 12:04 PM January 21, 2021

A planning application has been submitted which could see a Toolstation branch open in Wymondham.

Planning permission is being sought for a Toolstation branch in a Norfolk market town.

The building supplies firm, which has stores across the UK, hopes to open on Penfold Drive, on the Gateway 11 Business Park in Wymondham.

In an application to South Norfolk District Council, Toolstation has asked to change the use of the building most recently occupied by Toucan Tool and Plant Hire to Class B8, for storage and distribution.

The national building supplies chain Toolstation is hoping to take over a unit in the Gateway 11 Business Park in Wymondham. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

If approved, it will be the firm's 9th Norfolk location – Toolstation has two warehouses in Norwich, as well as others in Dereham, Fakenham, North Walsham, Great Yarmouth, Thetford and King's Lynn.

Each Toolstation unit stocks more than 10,000 catalogue products, according to a cover letter submitted to support the application.

The firm's parent company, Travis Perkins, sought to close 165 stores across the country last year, "focusing on small branches where it is either difficult to implement safe distancing practices, or where marginal profitability will be eroded in a reduced volume environment", according to the firm.

But Toolstation's planned expansion intends to bring up to eight full-time jobs to the town, with "the majority" expected to be recruited locally.

No more than four staff members are expected to be on site at any one time.

The national building supplies chain Toolstation is hoping to take over this unit in Wymondham. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

It is proposed that the store be open seven days per week, between 7am and 8pm Monday to Saturday, including Bank Holidays, and between 9am and 5pm on Sundays.

Toolstation said they have not proposed any external alterations to the unit.

In its cover letter, the firm said: "The proposal is at a vacant unit within an established employment area, the proposed Class B8 employment generating use will keep the unit in an employment use.

"There are no residential properties in close proximity to the unit that would cause any amenity concerns and there is sufficient area surrounding the unit for appropriate access, servicing and car parking."

The national building supplies chain Toolstation is hoping to take over this unit in Wymondham. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

The existing 10 parking spaces for the unit will be "more than adequate" for the proposed change of use, while the company has proposed no more than one delivery of stock per day.

The application for the unit's change of use will be dealt with by South Norfolk District Council in due course.