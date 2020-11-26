Norfolk Business Awards 2020: Skills of Tomorrow winner

Video

Published: 1:22 PM November 26, 2020

Digital IT specialist Netmatters has been announced as the winner of the Skills of Tomorrow award, sponsored by Norwich Research Park, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2020.

Founded in 2008 by brothers James and Chris Gulliver, Netmatters is primarily a full-service digital agency. In 2017 they set up the Scion Training Scheme to help the large pool of passionate, talented people who, through lack of training and opportunity, have been unable to get onto the ladder to a fulfilling career.

The scheme helps fast track people into careers in tech, but crucially the training develops in real time, adapting to the rapid development in tech itself. Training is undertaken within a work-type environment, so ‘Scions’ learn about working as well as learning about tech.

The focus is on developing people ready to ‘hit the ground’ running in a fast-moving industry; actual employment, not just employability is at the heart of the success criteria, and 95% of Scions have achieved employment at the end of their training since the scheme started.

“Winning this award is an amazing honour and we are so grateful to be recognised for the accomplishments of our training team,” said James Gulliver, managing director. “We have worked very hard to make this scheme a success and have had to overcome so many challenges to arrive at such a successful model of training that not only supports our business but allows a growing number of people to fulfil their career ambitions.

“If anything, winning the award has hardened our resolve to work harder to expand the scheme and reach more people.”

ABOUT THE SPONSOR

Norwich Research Park is home to a wealth of worldleading research. Its 3,000 scientists and clinicians work in some of the areas of greatest importance to society today.

It has a unique mix that blends a major university teaching hospital with a leading university and internationally-important research institutes that enables people to gain new knowledge of soil, plants, therapeutics and diagnostics, food, nutrition, health and healthy ageing, all underpinned by worldleading genomics.

From the soil to our health, Norwich Research Park’s vision is to change lives and rethink society through pioneering research and innovation, reframing the future of research and delivering regional growth.

THE FINALISTS

CanNon Clarke Architects

Established in 2015 by Andrew Clarke, this RIBA Chartered Practice is growing and has now appointed its first architect apprentice, Robert Atkins. Architecture is ever evolving and building design skills and responsibility is becoming more complex.

The firm strongly believes that equipping the next generation with the right skills and attitudes to meet the challenges of tomorrow is essential to the business and the industry’s future growth.

Kinetic Science Foundation

Grown from one founder and one member of staff to a team of 11, eight sub-contractors and over 25 volunteers, Kinetic Science Foundation works with about 400 schools across the UK each year, over 50 of which are in Norfolk.

The foundation takes STEM subjects into schools and into the community through free science fairs in different parts of the county, with hands-on activities and events/workshops which encourage teamwork, a sense of achievement and building on self-esteem.