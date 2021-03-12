Promotion

Published: 6:00 AM March 12, 2021

This is the sixth Retailer of the Year title for Simpsons Skoda Great Yarmouth - Credit: Simpsons

Simpsons Motor Group Great Yarmouth has marked its 60th anniversary by being named Skoda retailer of the year for aftersales and coming third in the overall retailer rankings in Skoda UK's 2020 awards.

The awards are not simply given to the dealership selling the most cars but are based on customer service and employee accreditation as well as overall performance.

“We are absolutely delighted to be awarded Skoda Retailer of the Year for the sixth time since joining the Skoda franchise 15 years ago,” says managing director Andrew Aldis.

The Simpsons team have been providing outstanding service for years - Credit: Simpsons

“We cannot express how proud we are of our amazing staff for their hard work and to our customers for their loyalty," says sales director Belinda Crick. “We work hard to provide value, choice and service in a friendly and professional manner. By doing this, long lasting relationships are formed, and we enjoy welcoming the same customers back again and again.”

What a way to celebrate an anniversary: by scooping two important awards - Credit: Simpsons

The dealership on Suffolk Road, beside the new third river crossing, has remained open digitally during the pandemic, offering a full range of services – including home delivery for car purchases. Now it’s gearing up to reopen fully on April 12, following the government road map. “We’ll be ready to welcome people back, following the new guidelines,” says Andrew. “Cars will be sanitized and ready, with plenty of demonstrators for people to try.”

There are a lot of award-winning models on show at this award-winning dealership. Skoda secured seven titles in the 2021 What Car? Awards, including Best Small SUV for Practicality for the Kamiq, Best Family SUV for Practicality for the Karoq and Estate Car of the Year for the Superb SE L. You can request information or even arrange a test drive now, ahead of the April reopening – just see www.simpsonsskoda.com

Simpsons is preparing to reopen on April 12 - see the website to book your test drives now - Credit: PA/Skoda

Motorhomes too

It’s not just the Skoda side of the showroom that’s likely to be busy after reopening on April 12. As the largest motorhome dealership in East Anglia, with a huge range of new and used vehicles, Simpsons is ready to serve all those looking for a practical way to enjoy a UK-based touring holiday this year.

As the largest dealer in East Anglia, Simpsons will have a motorhome to suit your needs - Credit: Simpsons

“With people who haven’t had a motorhome before, our role is to help them find the right one for their needs,” explains Belinda. “There are so many options out there and there’s no single ‘ideal first motorhome’: it is all about finding the one that’s ideal for you.”

As a main dealer for Auto-sleeper, Auto-Trail, Burstner, Chausson, Elddis, Fusion and Rapido, you can be sure that Simpsons can help you select the right motorhome for your needs. Even before the showroom re-opens, you can get more information and see video tours of some vehicles online at www.simpsonsmotorhomes.co.uk

A track-record of great service

Simpsons Motor Group has been looking after the drivers of East Anglia for 60 years, since being founded in 1961 by Simon Woodgreaves – originally in Lowestoft. As the business grew, it moved first to a purpose-built showroom at another site in Lowestoft and then to the current location in Great Yarmouth.

The business is still family owned. As well as having seven motorhome franchises and being a Skoda main dealer, Simpsons is the Fiat/Abarth authorised repairer for the area, offering a full aftersales service – including warranty and servicing work.

The service department is available for MoTs, repairs and scheduled maintenance – with service plans available for Skodas upto 15 years old. The parts department stocks a huge range of genuine and approved parts for Skodas, Fiats and motorhomes.

All facilities will be ready to receive you from April 12, but most services are available now and are delivered in a Covid-safe way – just get in touch to see how Simpsons can help you. Call 01493 601696 or visit www.simpsonsmotorhomes.co.uk or www.simpsonsskoda.com