Published: 5:47 PM December 15, 2020

You could say this was a customer looking for a festive bargain on the hoof.

That's because the new visitor to Norwich's Jarrold department store was Jack Brock, a 28-inch high miniature Shetland pony.

Jack, and his owner Ali Stearn, from Silfield, near Wymondham, popped in for a quick tour of the store. Getting a private viewing, the trip was to promote new Christmas cards featuring Jack Brock's cute face on them.

Mrs Stearn, who runs the Garden Box, selling plants, flowers and currently creating Christmas wreaths, is also an illustrator.

She created some festive cards with Jack on them, which are currently for sale in Jarrold. It's not the first time Jack has featured on Christmas cards because Mrs Stearn also illustrated some cards last year and for a good cause.

You may also want to watch:

Jack, who was bought as a foal by Mrs Stearn and lives with her at their farm home, has made a name for himself for his impressive fundraising and his cheering visits to residents of dementia care homes. Residents look through windows at Jack as Mrs Stearn gives him a walk outside.

Mrs Stearn has raised thousands for charity and is currently raising funds for Dementia UK.

To promote the appeal, Jarrold kindly invited Jack, before opening when the store was empty, to have a wander around. He was then filmed having a look in various departments including toys, womenswear and wandering through the book aisles too.

Mrs Stearn said: "He even went up in the lift. If by watching the video, it makes people smile, we are asking for them to donate just £1 towards the charity. Alzheimer's is such a terrible thing and we are hoping people support us."

Previously Jack was the ambassador for the East of England Co-op for charity work and Mrs Stearn is being trained as an ambassador for Dementia UK.

He's also available for fun events too though, for hire as a 'confetti pony' for weddings when he wears a smart leather bridle and harness along with wicker baskets filled with flowers.

John Adams, general manager, Jarrold, said: “We have partnered with Jack for a number of years, helping him raise money for dementia. He’s a lovely festive addition to the Jarrold team and is very well behaved.”

If you would like to donate click here