Seventh bird flu case confirmed at Norfolk virus hotspot

Poultry will be culled after bird flu was confirmed at a seventh premises near Attleborough - Credit: Denise Bradley

A seventh case of bird flu has been confirmed near Attleborough - prompting another poultry cull in Norfolk's virus hotspot.

Government vets identified a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza in poultry near Little Ellingham.

Defra said all birds on the infected premises will be humanely culled, and a 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone were put in place around the site.

Bird flu has been confirmed at a seventh premises near Attleborough, says Defra - Credit: Defra

It is the latest confirmed case in a mounting epidemic in East Anglia, which has become the epicentre of the UK's worst-ever bird flu outbreak.

The cull adds to the growing toll of tens of thousands of chickens, turkeys, geese and ducks which have been slaughtered in recent weeks.

It has become a major concern for both the region's nationally-important poultry industry, and its treasured wild colonies of coastal and wetland birds.

This weekend, the UK's chief vet announced a regional lockdown will be enforced for all poultry and captive birds in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex from October 12 in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

The mandatory housing order makes it a legal requirement for all bird keepers in these hotspots to "keep their birds indoors and to follow stringent biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks from the disease, regardless of type or size".

Although avian influenza can be devastating for wild birds and poultry flocks, the UK Health Security Agency advise that the risk to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency says avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk.

Poultry keepers and members of the public should report dead wild birds to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77 and keepers should report suspicion of disease to APHA on 03000 200 301.