Poultry lockdown will be enforced to halt 'devastating' bird flu crisis

Free-range poultry and back-yard chicken flocks will be ordered indoors next week in a lockdown aiming to halt East Anglia's deepening bird flu crisis.

A mandatory housing order for all poultry and captive birds in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex will be enforced from October 12, following a decision by the UK's chief veterinary officer.

The government says it legally requires all bird keepers in these hotspots to "keep their birds indoors and to follow stringent biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks from the disease, regardless of type or size".

It comes after a sixth bird flu outbreak was confirmed near Attleborough, prompting another mass cull of poultry in an area which has already lost tens of thousands of chickens, turkeys and geese, along with countless wild birds.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone was declared after bird flu was confirmed at a sixth premises near Attleborough on October 7 - Credit: Defra

It brings the total number of cases in Norfolk and Suffolk to 16 since the start of September - putting the region at the centre of the nation's worst-ever bird flu epidemic.

John Newton, Norfolk county adviser for the National Farmers' Union (NFU), said: “We’ve seen an unprecedented number of avian influenza outbreaks in East Anglia over the past few weeks, so this announcement is no surprise.

“The introduction of these new housing measures is the logical next step to best protect poultry, both within the region’s vital poultry industry and birds within backyard flocks.

“These new measures apply in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex. They mean that every poultry keeper, whether you have one hen in the garden or a large poultry business, must house their birds indoors.

"The NFU would urge everyone with poultry to take these measures seriously.

“It’s crucial that everyone remains vigilant and reports any signs of disease in their birds at the earliest opportunity.”

The intensifying outbreak in the east of England had already sparked a raft of new measures to halt the spread of the disease.

The regional Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) makes it a legal requirement for all bird keepers across Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex to follow strict biosecurity rules including disinfecting clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles.

The UK's chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, said East Anglia's bird flu risk was expected to continue rising over the coming months as migratory birds return to the UK.

“We are now taking further action to help protect flocks from this highly infectious and devastating disease," she said.

"Keepers in these hotspots must continue to follow strict biosecurity standards to protect their flock, and should use the next few days to prepare and move their birds indoors.”

Although avian influenza can be devastating for wild birds and poultry flocks, the UK Health Security Agency advise that the risk to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency says avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk.

Poultry keepers and members of the public should report dead wild birds to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77 and keepers should report suspicion of disease to APHA on 03000 200 301.

