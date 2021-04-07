Published: 1:07 PM April 7, 2021

Jo Bates, Chantry Place operations manager, Lucy Weavers, nurse director at Jenny Lind Children's Hospital and Darcy Raven, Chantry Place security supervisor, with the rainbow.

A new sign of better things to come in the form of a massive illuminated rainbow has gone up outside Norwich's Chantry Place shopping centre - and is hoped to be an Instagram sensation.

And the rainbow which changes colour and stands 2.4ms high and 5.8ms wide in Chantry Square is there with a fundraising aim.

Lucy Weavers, nurse director at Jenny Lind Children's Hospital, with the new fundraising neon rainbow which has been installed by Chantry Place. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Shoppers who take selfies can make a donation using a QR code to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's Jenny Lind Children's Hospital.

The illuminated rainbow outside Chantry Place shopping centre. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: “We all celebrate and are in awe of our NHS heroes and the rainbow has served as a beacon of hope over the last year.

"So we wanted to tie its arrival into a fundraising initiative to support the incredible work of the NNUH, as well as celebrate key workers and pay tribute to those who have lost a loved one to Covid."

The new rainbow outside Chantry Place. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Jenny Lind Children’s Hospital is a major centre for specialist paediatric services in the East of England, providing acute specialist care and supporting babies, children and young people and their families.

Head of fundraising at NNUH, Louise Cook, said: “We are delighted that Chantry Place has chosen to support the N&N Hospitals Charity and the money raised will go towards our marvellous Jenny Lind Children’s Hospital, which helps so many babies, children, young people and their families across Norfolk.”

Lucy Weavers, Nurse director for the Jenny Lind Children’s Hospital added: “I hope that the rainbow makes everyone smile and encourages people to give a little to support their local children’s hospital.”

The new rainbow at Chantry Place in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

It comes after last year the shopping centre unveiled a 'Banksy-style' mural of a big smile painted by artists Knapple and Miss E.

Chantry Place is currently open for essential shops, delivery, takeaway and click and collect services. Non-essential retailers and outdoor seating at restaurants on Chantry Square are planning to reopen on Monday, April 12.

Visitors can use #ChantryPlaceRainbow when sharing photos of the rainbow on Instagram.

People can also donate to The Jenny Lind Children’s Hospital by clicking here