Santa's workshop 'goes up for sale' as Norfolk agents bring Christmas cheer
- Credit: Minors & Brady
Potential home buyers may have noticed a very unusual house going on the market.
Situated in 'Reindeer Lane, Lapland', the festive log cabin has '15 below ground floor bedrooms all with bunk beds currently inhabited by elves,' state agents Minors & Brady.
And the home, for sale for £325,000, also comes with 'a two sleigh garage which can also fit eight reindeer as well as acres of snow-covered gazing land which we hear is ideal for growing carrots.' The property listed on Rightmove and the agents' website was of course a joke aimed at raising a smile.
The agents invented the convincing property details, stating it was also a successful commercial business.
Minors & Brady state they 'understand that upon purchasing the property you will be required to continue the work of the current owners which runs throughout December and peaks on 24-25. Maintenance for the elves is usually three mince pies per individual.
The toy workshops bring an annual income of around 2.2 billion happy children per year. "
Jamie Minors, who owns Minors & Brady, said: "It's been a tough time for everyone so we invented the property listing. We wish all our customers a very Happy Christmas."
