Published: 1:35 PM March 17, 2021

An artist's impression of how the new apartment complex could look. - Credit: Brittons

A former Royal British Legion building in Norfolk is for sale for £499,950 - all set to undergo a massive transformation.

The empty, partially listed, building at 33-39 Tower Street, King's Lynn was granted outline planning permission to be converted into 14 luxury apartments.

And new artist's impressions show how the finished block could look - complete with two more storeys and built to an Art Deco design.

Developer Bespoke Estate Group originally applied to build 18 flats on the site of the former social club in King’s Lynn, which ceased trading last summer.

How the building looks currently. - Credit: Archant

The developers worked with planners and reduced the proposed scheme from four storeys high to three.

It also included a special glazed screen in two apartments to separate the sleeping area from the living room to allow more natural light in. Within the scheme there is potential for a coffee shop and restaurant.

The apartments gained support from local heritage organisation, the King's Lynn Civic Society which stated: "It would appear to be both desirable and necessary and in line with some significant current trends – the demise of a lot of High Street retail and the resurrection of the ‘walkable, 15-minute city.’"

In a planning statement, Bespoke said: “The proposal has been carefully considered to ensure the highest standard of design, creating a scheme which is in keeping with the character of the existing urban landscape surrounding the site as well as being sensitive to the Grade II listed building adjacent to the site.

“The design style will help to create an attractive development benefiting the appearance and character of the surrounding area.”

Luxury des-res: how the new King's Lynn apartments could look like inside. - Credit: Brittons

The scale of the building would be similar to that of the Kwik-Fit building next door, it added.

Last month King's Lynn and West Norfolk borough council granted planning permission.

Agents Brittons, selling the building, described it as a "rare town centre development opportunity in an iconic and enviably located building."

The plans for the apartments show open plan living spaces with contemporary fittings and fixtures.