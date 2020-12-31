Number of rooms to rent in shared homes on the rise

Published: 2:40 PM December 31, 2020

Rooms like this one to rent in a shared house are on the increase. - Credit: Minors & Brady

Home owners in Norfolk feeling the pinch are renting out rooms to strangers despite being in the midst of a pandemic.

Jamie Minors - Credit: Minors & Brady

The number of rooms available in shared houses has soared over the past fortnight with 13 becoming available in the county on Rightmove. Rooms are offered from £325 to £500 a month in private houses, many stating they are suitable for 'professionals' as opposed to students.

A room is for rent in this shared house in Dereham Road, Norwich. - Credit: DPS

Whereas many rooms may have been snapped up by students, there is less of a market for rooms in shared homes because of the pandemic. One estate agent said there were more single people looking for accommodation because their relationships had broken down in lockdown.

Most rooms come furnished, with parking and the use of communal facilities such as a kitchen and living room.

Government rules state tenants can still be accepted into an HMO, house of multiple occupation, even in Tier four. However, the guidance is strict on a new tenant reporting if they have coronavirus symptoms as well as the property being thoroughly cleaned before they move in. A rota system is advised for use of communal facilities and people are urged to wear a mask indoors and to eat in their own room rather than in a shared space. The government also advises people in a shared house to avoid congregating in areas and to keep a safe distance from each other.

You may also want to watch:

Estate agent Jamie Minors, who runs Minors & Brady, is currently marketing a room in a shared house in Bishy Barnebee Way, Bowthorpe for £350 a month. He said: "House sharing opportunities have risen with more of these types of listings coming to market. As the financial difficulty kicks in, many people in tough industries are lowering their expenditure and trying to increase their income by renting rooms out. These are then being rented by the many break-ups lockdown has created."

One of the most expensive rooms to rent is in a property in Nelson street, for £500 a month. It offers a communal bathroom, and a double room complete with a double bed, sofa, desk, wardrobe and bedside table. The room is offered with all bills and Wi-Fi included.











