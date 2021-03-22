Published: 4:20 PM March 22, 2021

Brother and sister Joe and Ella Tacchi have come up with a new garden delivery for people who don't know very much about plants. - Credit: Supplied

A Norfolk firm is offering a new garden delivery service aimed at people who don't have green fingers.

With people ordering ready meals and ready-to-wear fashion in lockdown, bosses at Robin Tacchi Plants in Garboldisham dreamed up the idea of 'ready-to-go gardens.'

Style Your Garden aims to create the garden of your choice from your own Chelsea-esque flower show to a 'jungle' creation or even a 'cottage' or 'prairie' design. But you don't have to know much about gardening to achieve it.

Joe Tacchi - Credit: Archant library

Instead, all you have to do is answer a few simple questions and choose your design for the correct plants to be delivered with instructions on how to grow them.

The idea was inspired by lockdown resulting in 64pc of the UK population spending time gardening - even though many don't really know what they're doing.

Joe Tacchi, managing director of Robin Tacchi Plants, founded by his father, who works with his sister Ella, said: "Despite a renewed love for their outdoor space, most aspiring gardeners do not feel confident.

"Many people feel that gardening skills have ‘skipped a generation’ so Ella and I decided to start Style My Garden, helping novice gardeners to get beautiful, thriving gardens."

The ready-made designs among many include: 'Prairie' garden, a 'combination of ornamental grasses and late-blooming perennials creating a naturalistic look,' Cottage Garden, 'a collection of colourful flowering plants to give an informal, romantic effect,' Wildlife Garden, with 'berry heavy shrubs and nectar-full perennials which provide an oasis for hedgehogs, birds and pollinators,' and Mediterranean Garden, 'a low maintenance selection that thrives in sunlight and emulates the feel of the Med.'

Create your own incredible garden with the help of Style My Garden from Robin Tacchi Plants. - Credit: Robin Tacchi Plants

Ella Tacchi, director, said: “For many years we have been lending our horticultural expertise to friends and family who want a beautiful, blooming garden but, like so many others, lack the growing knowledge and really don’t know where to start.“

“With more and more people deciding to improve their gardens during the recent pandemic, style-my-garden.co.uk is how we can offer this expertise on a wider scale, at a time when people need it the most.”