Business growth means East Anglian energy firm is looking to recruit locals

A renewable energy firm based in East Anglia saw strong growth during the pandemic and is now looking to recruit locals to help its expansion plans.

RMi Renewables, which has offices in Lowestoft and Wattisham, is looking to fill 15 new roles that have been created through the company being awarded a number of key contracts.

The new jobs include project managers, project engineers and project administrators to be based at either Lowestoft or Wattisham.

It is also looking for a multiple GWO inspection technician for its Lowestoft base and onshore welder/fabricators and onshore trainee welder fabricators at Wattisham.

Scott McMillan, director of RMi Renewables, said: "We are answering the needs of local people who have seen their employment affected by the pandemic, or those who are in long term unemployment by giving them access to opportunities for a positive future for them and their families."

The company is particularly keen to recruit younger people who often struggle to find good jobs. Mr McMillan added: "Young people can often only secure short-term or part-time, low skilled and low paid work.

“We are actively working with local education providers, including the Energy Skills Centre at East Coast College, Skills for Energy and EEEGR to encourage more students into engineering courses to learn the skills needed for good, high-quality jobs in the Renewables industry."

The firm, which already had an established engineering facility in Wattisham, opened its Lowestoft base in July 2020.

"Despite the challenges of COVID-19, RMi has weathered the storm, and as a result, we are setting out our plans for further growth in the local area,” said Mr McMillan.

“Our knowledge and experience within the offshore wind industry, combined with our ongoing development plans, means we will have a locally-led, reactive and skilled workforce.

“We have several opportunities for people who want to be a part of a growing company in an industry making a positive difference.

“Whilst COVID-19 uncertainty may continue throughout 2022, we begin the year in good shape and are confident in our ability to deliver."