Published: 2:50 PM February 13, 2021 Updated: 3:03 PM February 13, 2021

The Ringland estate, near Norwich, which originally went up for sale in 2018 for £9.75m, has been sold.

The estate in Honingham Lane, has at its core a five bedroom residence, Ebony Hall, which has an indoor swimming pool, set in parkland by the River Wensum.

When the estate went on the market in July 2018, the property also included a two bedroom apartment, all with extensive river frontage, together with three further estate houses.

The original package also included 588 acres of arable land, 122 acres of pasture and grazing and 178 acres of mature woodland.

It is believed local landowner and farmer Ian Alston, 65, of Alston Farms, Honingham Thorpe, is involved in the purchase with the sale going through earlier this month.

Savills stated on its website the Ringland estate 'sold in February 2021.'

Ian Alston and his son James Alston became directors of Ebony Holdings Limited, registered to the Ringland estate, on February 2.

Christopher Miles, head of Savills' farm and estate sales in the East, at the time of the property going on the market, said: 'This is a spectacular estate. It's extraordinary to find somewhere like this so close to Norwich. The house has been built to a high specification which fits today's lifestyle.

'The estate is currently contract farmed and so would suit a lifestyle buyer interested in carrying on this or a similar arrangement. Equally, it is likely to appeal to farmers keen to expand."

Ebony Hall was built in 2004-2005 with accommodation around a striking, vaulted circular hall.

Outside is an elevated terrace which is south facing and overlooks the gardens, with a master bedroom suite on the first floor, together with four further bedrooms, all en suite. On the lower ground floor is an indoor swimming pool and bar.

Ian Alston declined to comment.