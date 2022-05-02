Restaurant ceases trading at distillery visitor centre
Staff at Norfolk's whisky distillery were left "shocked" after the company which ran its visitor centre restaurant became insolvent.
The English Whisky Co, based in Roudham, were informed on Thursday, April 28, of the news.
The restaurant was run by Oakvilla, who also produced gin alongside running the company.
Managing director of the English Whisky Co, Andrew Nelstrop, said: “We had been very excited to see our bistro building leased to Oakvilla.
"Sadly global events and personal issues appears to have stopped them succeeding in their endeavours.
"We were surprised to be informed of their insolvency on Thursday morning, with the news that they would be leaving with immediate effect.
"Our hearts go out to their staff who had worked hard to make Oakvilla a success and to Oakvilla’s suppliers.
"We will take time to restore the building to its former glory and in the meantime look for a new operator of the restaurant.
"The whisky distillery continues to be open to the public to do tours, visit the shop and whilst the bistro is shut; there will be tea, coffee and cake offered in the main distillery building”