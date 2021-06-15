Published: 4:34 PM June 15, 2021

Owners of restaurants in Norfolk said they were "furious" over Boris Johnson's decision to delay the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

It comes as the prime minister has allowed big outdoor events such as the Euro championship matches at Wembley, Royal Ascot and Wimbledon to go ahead, with thousands of spectators.

However, he has delayed for a month the lifting of restrictions on parties of more than two households or six people meeting indoors. Table service only remains in operation in restaurants and pubs.

Bosses having to cancel preliminary bookings for larger parties said they were angry they were being penalised yet again.

One business owner said he was considering closing one of his venues down completely until September as a direct result of the government's decision.

Marcus Pearcey, who runs the Oak bar and terrace, in Thorpe St Andrew, the Irish pub the Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street, Norwich, and the Easthills cafe, Brundall Marina, said: "How can it be that you can get 40,000 fans in a football ground but you can't go to a pub or restaurant and celebrate with family and friends?"

He said he was taking a decision over the next 24 hours over whether to temporarily close the Butcher Bhoy or not.

"It's too difficult to manage, I may close until September...that will be a direct result of the restrictions not being eased. We have bookings and it's so hard having to ring up everyone and cancel things. It's the negativity it brings for the whole industry, like a cloud having over our heads."

Iain McCarten, chef and owner of the Last Brasserie, Norwich, said: "I'm furious. How is it that Royal Ascot can have 12,000 people a day and we can't even have people standing at the bar? It's an absolute joke.

"We had big parties booked in, people have been waiting a long time and now we've had to cancel all these, it's just one thing after another.

"It's relentless, hospitality is being hit the hardest."

Hannah Springham, who runs the Farmyard restaurant in Norwich and the Dial House in Reepham, with her partner Andrew Jones, said: "I think we would be lying if we said we weren't looking forward to restrictions easing. Of course we would like more money in the till and it's disappointing but we are just relieved that things haven't gone backwards.

"My heart goes out to the nightclubs as hospitality has been trodden on all over but we are just trying to keep our spirits up and grateful for our lot that we can stay open."

And Dan Smith, chef patron who co-runs the Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross and the Ingham Swan, said: "Am I happy about it? No. Does it make a difference to my business? No. We are filled up to capacity, operationally it's more work with smaller tables and I'm disappointed we still have to wear face masks but we've adapted."