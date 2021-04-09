Red Tractor leader to discuss food and farming challenges

Published: 10:00 AM April 9, 2021

Christine Tacon, chairman of the Red Tractor farm and food assurance scheme, will speak at an online RAU event on April 13 - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Norfolk-born businesswoman who now leads the nation's largest farm assurance scheme will discuss the future challenges facing the food industry during an online event.

Christine Tacon, newly-appointed chairman of the Red Tractor farm and food assurance scheme, will speak at an online event on Tuesday, part of series of lectures and debates to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the Royal Agricultural University (RAU).

She was previously the country's first groceries code adjudicator (GCA), a role created to ensure the largest retailers treat their direct suppliers lawfully, to investigate complaints and arbitrate in disputes.

Her career also includes senior marketing positions for organisations including Mars, Vodafone and Anchor, now Fonterra. She ran the Co-operative Group’s farming business for more than 10 years and was made a CBE for services to agriculture in 2004.

She is currently a director of the AF Group, formerly Anglia Farmers, a £250m purchasing co-operative based at Honingham Thorpe near Norwich.

She is also chairman of MDS Limited, a training provider for graduates in the fresh food and produce industry, and a mentor to 2020 RAU graduate Max Pitman who will join her to speak at the event.

The free event runs from 6pm on Tuesday, April 13, and is open to all.