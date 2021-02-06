News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rare chance to live in one of prettiest streets in Norwich's 'village'

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:00 AM February 6, 2021    Updated: 10:38 AM February 6, 2021
cathedral close

A rare chance to live in Norwich's 'village' in Cathedral Close has arisen. - Credit: Archant library

An opportunity to live in a family house in one of the city's most sought-after addresses in Cathedral Close has arisen.

row cottages

Number 54, Cathedral Close. - Credit: Savills

But, as with most of the idyllic houses in this unusual 'village' setting in the heart of the city, the property is not for sale.

Number 54, Cathedral Close, a Grade II listed four bedroom home overlooking the lower green with cathedral views, is available for rent only, at £1,700 a month.

The pretty Grade II listed house has a kitchen, sitting room with an open fire and three bathrooms. Outside is a courtyard and garden. The house comes with a parking permit in the Close too.

cathedral

Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Karl Keeley

The cathedral's governing body, the dean and chapter, rents the houses, once lived in by the bishops and clergy, for a minimum of three years. This retains the feeling of a community and also means it can maintain the houses, which need specialist care.

You may also want to watch:

Louise Butcher, Savills, said: "With four good sized bedrooms and three bathrooms this property would make a perfect family home."

kitchen and fireplace

Inside Number 54, Cathedral Close. - Credit: Savills

Cathedral Close has two arches which date from the mid 13th century and formed part of a granary for the priory.

