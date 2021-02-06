Rare chance to live in one of prettiest streets in Norwich's 'village'
- Credit: Archant library
An opportunity to live in a family house in one of the city's most sought-after addresses in Cathedral Close has arisen.
But, as with most of the idyllic houses in this unusual 'village' setting in the heart of the city, the property is not for sale.
Number 54, Cathedral Close, a Grade II listed four bedroom home overlooking the lower green with cathedral views, is available for rent only, at £1,700 a month.
The pretty Grade II listed house has a kitchen, sitting room with an open fire and three bathrooms. Outside is a courtyard and garden. The house comes with a parking permit in the Close too.
The cathedral's governing body, the dean and chapter, rents the houses, once lived in by the bishops and clergy, for a minimum of three years. This retains the feeling of a community and also means it can maintain the houses, which need specialist care.
Louise Butcher, Savills, said: "With four good sized bedrooms and three bathrooms this property would make a perfect family home."
Cathedral Close has two arches which date from the mid 13th century and formed part of a granary for the priory.
