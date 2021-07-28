New landlords relaunch pub with three-course dog menu

Published: 2:29 PM July 28, 2021

A three-course meal for dogs will be on the menu - as well as food for their owners - at a Norfolk pub when it reopens.

The Crown Inn at Pulham Market has been taken on by couple Lucy Bull and Craig Grant, who want to inject some life back into the site.

The pair will be opening their community-focused pub at the end of September with a team of around 20 staff and family members.

Mr Bull said: "We've always admired this pub, it's a great spot but it seemed like it wasn't really part of the community. Lucy and I are hoping that by living on site, working with local producers and continuing our charity work it will become much more of a hub for locals."

The pub closed at the onset of the pandemic and had not reopened under previous management, who sold the building at auction.

But as well as embedding themselves in the community Mr Grant and Ms Bull also have a trick up their sleeves to keep tourists coming back.

"It's so lovely for walks around here we wanted to offer something for people who come in with our dogs as well. We have a dog who's our lucky charm so we want to make sure there's plenty for them to enjoy too. We'll be offering a three course menu - complete with pupcakes and pawsecco - for them to enjoy.

"We're also looking to level up our main menu as well. We'll be offering a full restaurant menu featuring roasts, local game dependent on the season and loads of local ingredients," he said.

Ahead of relaunching the pair will be refurbishing the pub's kitchen as well as its storage facilities and accommodation.

"The customer-facing side was a bit tired just because it was closed, and there are some of our own touches we want to put on the place. The kitchen does need a revamp though so we're refurbishing the behind-the-scenes parts of the building like the kitchen and the stores," he said.

And Mr Grant will be the man manning the kitchen having worked in the industry for 15 years - most recently at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton.



