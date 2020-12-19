Published: 11:47 AM December 19, 2020

Gavin and Victoria Hunt, who have taken the decision to close temporarily after Christmas Eve because of a lack of customers. - Credit: Archant

The owners of an award-winning pub are closing from Christmas Eve with plans to reopen when Norfolk goes into tier one.

Gavin and Victoria Hunt, who run the Fox at Lyng, near Dereham, posted a heart-breaking video on social media showing no customers at all at lunchtime in the usually busy festive run-up.

With a picture of their Christmas decorations including two elves and a cuddly fox, Mrs Hunt remained cheerful, however, saying: "Don't let these guys be my only company today, their small talk is rubbish."

No customers at the Fox, Lyng on a Thursday lunchtime before Christmas prompted the owners to close temporarily after Christmas Eve. - Credit: Fox, Lyng

But the video they posted was a sad reflection of the problems pubs are facing in Covid.

Despite putting extensive measures in place including a table showing sanitiser and thermometers to take customers' temperatures, the pub and its restaurant tables were empty.

Mrs Hunt posted: "Please watch our video to understand why we have made the sad decision to close on December 24 for an indefinite period and will be reopening only when Norfolk is reduced to Tier one...this video was filmed mid lunch service today on a Thursday in the run up to Christmas.

"We truly believe a well managed pub is far safer to visit than most places but the restrictions in place have made our beautiful old pub a very lonely place.

"Today I just have two cheeky elves on the shelf for company! To serve nobody is why we've had made the decision to close...one of the toughest decisions we've had to make.

"We would love to see as many of you as possible before then and you will of course be met with the same high standard of Covid precautions.

"Quality fresh food and friendly service (behind our masks I promise we are still smiling) that we at the Fox are proud to offer."

Customers expressed their sadness.

Jess Vince posted: "Each time we've been in it's been absolutely spotless. All measures have been strict and adhered to and have never been close to anyone other than who I arrived with."

Last year, the pub, winner of this newspaper's Best Pub in 2016, reached the final stages of the British Institute of Innkeeping's Licensee of the Year awards.



