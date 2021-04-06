Published: 1:30 PM April 6, 2021

Primark in Norwich has announced new opening hours for when it starts trading again from April 12. - Credit: Archant

Primark in Norwich will be trading from 7am-9pm on its first day of reopening on April 12.

The retailer, in Haymarket, is one of several big stores nationwide to unveil plans for reopening when non-essential shops can trade again from next Monday.

Primark was open in some stores for 24 hours a day after the last lockdown but this will not be happening in Norwich, the store confirmed. But it will be opening in Norwich for longer, from 7am-9pm on April 12, and from 8am to 9pm for the rest of next week.

It is not yet known when Primark in King's Lynn will reopen but its website stated the store was still temporarily closed next week.

Primark chief executive Paul Marchant said: "Safety remains at the front of our minds.

"We have extended opening hours across almost all of our stores to help meet demand safely but we're also asking our customers to keep up the support and spirit they showed last year, particularly if queuing outside or in-store."

Meanwhile, John Lewis, which announced 16 permanent store closures recently, also outlined some new changes for shoppers. The store, which is reopening 32 shops across England including in Norwich, is now offering a measurement service for children's feet for shoes and reopening its technology support desks.

It also restarted its click and collect service this week, now open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm and 10am to 4pm on Sundays. Pick up locations will also reopen in Waitrose and the Co-op.

Fitting rooms will be open, "customer service hosts" will manage the number of shoppers in-store and queues and a returns process will involve new drop boxes and the quarantining of returned stock for 48 hours.

John Lewis executive director Pippa Wicks said: "We are delighted to be welcoming our much-missed customers into our shops once more."

Poundland is reopening more of its 'hibernating' shops and plans to open more new stores over the next six months. Stores in Norwich's Castle Quarter and St Stephen's Street, are among those hibernating. It is not yet known whether they will be reopening among the first 55 which closed temporarily nationwide.

Barry Williams, Poundland managing director, said: "It is fantastic news that our high street neighbours are preparing to get back to business - not just other retailers but the cafes, gyms and hairdressers who make our town centres the vibrant places people love."







