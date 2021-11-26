Poultry farmer is crowned turkey champion of East Anglia

Award-winning farmer Steve Childerhouse, pictured with TV personality Amanda Owen of My Yorkshire Farm - and his champion turkey - Credit: Anglian Turkey Association

A Norfolk turkey producer has gobbled up three awards at the 60th Anglian Turkey Association's Anniversary Ball - including the overall champion title.

Steve Childerhouse produces free-range Christmas turkeys and geese at Great Grove Poultry in Caston, between Attleborough and Watton, where the birds are free to roam around 35 acres of ancient woodland and grassland.

“We were proud to win one award but to win three was amazing," he said.

"To win champion turkey is a great reflection of the hard work and care the team puts into rearing the birds.

“We take pride in our work and aim to rear the best turkeys and geese to give people a fantastic Christmas meal.”

Mr Childerhouse beat competition from producers across East Anglia who enter their turkeys into the annual competition. This year the guest speaker at the event was TV personality Amanda Owen of My Yorkshire Farm.