Popular DIY store set to open its doors in the next few weeks

Jasper King

Published: 9:35 AM June 5, 2021   
diy store

The store will open on the Kingsway City Trading Estate. - Credit: Google Maps

A popular DIY chain is set to open its doors in Norwich for a grand opening in the next few weeks.

DIY chain, Wurth, will be opening its doors on June 21 at 24 Kingsway, City Trading Estate.

The DIY chain, which have their head office in Germany and the national distribution centre in Erith, Kent, already have various other premises around the UK.

It will be the first to open in Norwich and will sell everyday DIY products including hand tools and power tools, as well as PPE, construction chemicals, car care products, fasteners and more.

The store will also be offering a loyalty card service, click and collect and hot drinks from the coffee dock.

They will be welcoming new customers to the store for special in-store offers, events and more between July 5 to July 9.

The team are trained to advise on a wide range of products for the metal, woodcutting, automotive and construction industries.

