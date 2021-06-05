Popular DIY store set to open its doors in the next few weeks
- Credit: Google Maps
A popular DIY chain is set to open its doors in Norwich for a grand opening in the next few weeks.
DIY chain, Wurth, will be opening its doors on June 21 at 24 Kingsway, City Trading Estate.
The DIY chain, which have their head office in Germany and the national distribution centre in Erith, Kent, already have various other premises around the UK.
It will be the first to open in Norwich and will sell everyday DIY products including hand tools and power tools, as well as PPE, construction chemicals, car care products, fasteners and more.
The store will also be offering a loyalty card service, click and collect and hot drinks from the coffee dock.
You may also want to watch:
They will be welcoming new customers to the store for special in-store offers, events and more between July 5 to July 9.
The team are trained to advise on a wide range of products for the metal, woodcutting, automotive and construction industries.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk teacher struck off for 'bullying and ridiculing pupils'
- 2 Former Arsenal goalkeeper and Norfolk estate manager dies
- 3 Woman tells of pink hairspray attack on 'vile' image on pick-up
- 4 Floating bikes make a splash on the Norfolk Broads
- 5 Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
- 6 Men defecate in couple's garden before running away
- 7 ‘I don’t trust this area’: Local people react after sex assault on teenager
- 8 Scene sealed off after serious sexual assault on girl, 16
- 9 Drone footage of seven-hour fire which caused 'extensive damage' to shop
- 10 'Close eye' on Breckland as Covid cases rise