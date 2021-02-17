News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans to turn former estate agent into a new deli in Cromer

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 3:40 PM February 17, 2021   
A new deli could be coming to West Street in Cromer

An application to turn a former estate agents in West Street, Cromer into a deli has been sent to the town council. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to turn a former estate agent into a deli have been lodged.

An application to convert 6, West Street in Cromer into a deli and takeaway serving hot and cold food and drink has been submitted to North Norfolk District Council.

The property has been previously used as an estate agent's offices and as a hairdressing salon but is currently vacant.

If approved, the West Street Deli, would operate 8 am to 7 pm Monday to Saturday and 10 am to 7 pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

James Webb, the applicant, states: "I believe that we are going to provide an additional experience for the locals and visitors to Cromer to build on the continued reputation of North Norfolk."

The change of use licence is due to be discussed by Cromer Town Council at the next planning, transportation and environment committee meeting on Thursday, February 18.

