Plans to turn former estate agent into a new deli in Cromer
- Credit: Google Maps
Plans to turn a former estate agent into a deli have been lodged.
An application to convert 6, West Street in Cromer into a deli and takeaway serving hot and cold food and drink has been submitted to North Norfolk District Council.
The property has been previously used as an estate agent's offices and as a hairdressing salon but is currently vacant.
If approved, the West Street Deli, would operate 8 am to 7 pm Monday to Saturday and 10 am to 7 pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.
James Webb, the applicant, states: "I believe that we are going to provide an additional experience for the locals and visitors to Cromer to build on the continued reputation of North Norfolk."
You may also want to watch:
The change of use licence is due to be discussed by Cromer Town Council at the next planning, transportation and environment committee meeting on Thursday, February 18.
Most Read
- 1 Surge testing in Norfolk after South African Covid variant found
- 2 Who has been added to the Covid shielding list and why?
- 3 South African variant in Norfolk: What you need to know
- 4 Five vehicles get stuck as snowdrifts still causing problems
- 5 Hundreds of new homes could transform village at ex-RAF base
- 6 Historic mill conversion up for sale - for £800,000
- 7 Shipwreck exposed by erosion on Norfolk beach
- 8 Man files complaint against police after Christmas Day dog attack
- 9 Retail giant Game closes city centre store
- 10 New Thai food van touring Norfolk towns and villages