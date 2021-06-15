News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Buy a penthouse and the entire building for £1m

Caroline Culot

Published: 9:28 AM June 15, 2021   
South Quay, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

The entire building with seven apartments, including a penthouse, is for sale. - Credit: National Residential

A penthouse and six other apartments in a historic building in Norfolk - generating £52,800 a year - is for sale.

South Quay, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Inside the penthouse when it came up for sale - Credit: William H Brown

The luxury homes were created from a former solicitor's office in South Quay, Great Yarmouth back in 2018 and went up for sale for £100,000-£150,000 each.

South Quay, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Inside an apartment - Credit: National Residential

Now the entire block is up for grabs including the penthouse of 688sqft which occupies the entire top floor. It's currently rented out on Airbnb for around £250 a night but the agents state it could be split up into two or three smaller apartments.

When the building was converted by an Oldham-based development firm, agents hailed it as showing investment in the town and helping to enhance the area.

Agents National Residential now describe it as: "This is an opportunity to purchase this Grade II listed building, consisting of seven apartments, one of which is the penthouse."

The building is close to the beach and has views overlooking the quay. Apartment seven has been fitted with wheelchair access and the building comes with parking for six cars.





 

Author Picture Icon
