'Too risky': The takeaways closing down after opening in lockdown
Owners of businesses in Norfolk allowed to open are closing to keep staff and customers safe.
Others are tentatively opening some of their branches while keeping others closed.
At Harry's burger bar, Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich, owner Annie Serruys posted five days ago that they were opening for takeaway and deliveries.
The restaurant had decided to open up Harry's Hatch for takeaway meals as well as deliveries in Norwich with Just Eat.
But at the weekend, the decision was taken to close up again. Ms Serruys posted: "After reopening, albeit only for a short amount of time, during this third lockdown we have come to the conclusion that it is best to close until further notice. The demand is there and our Just Eat platform has given us a huge boost.
"However, as we see Covid numbers rising around us, for the safety of our customers and team members, we have made the decision to shut temporarily. The current cirumstances are too risky."
Owner of street food stall A Taste of Shanghai on Norwich market, Alan Zhang, also decided to close after reopening. He had opened in January but by Wednesday January 6 decided to close again.
He posted on his Facebook page: "For everyone’s safety, I have to make this hard decision to close our food stall from today. Please stay at home and stay safe. It is the worst time for all of us...if you think there is anything I can do for you. For example, if you want to learn to cook for yourself, then please feel free to get in touch with me. I would love to give everything I can."
Mr Zhang said: "It was just too much of a risk to stay open. It's a very tough decision and one I didn't want to take but it is for the best."
Other business owners are delaying reopening even though they can still trade under government guidelines. Eric Snaith, who runs Eric's Fish & Chip shops in Holt and Thornham as well as Titchwell Manor, is not reopening until January 22. He is, however, operating his pizza takeaways.
And the owners of Two Magpies Bakery, Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall, who run shops in Norwich, Southwold, Aldeburgh, and Darsham have not yet reopened the Norwich shop. They are hoping to open the Timber Hill cafe for takeaways on January 17.