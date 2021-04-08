Published: 5:30 AM April 8, 2021

A couple who run an independent furniture firm in Norfolk are retiring - but will be reopening as planned on Monday, April 12.

Colin and Amanda Arterton, who have run Artertons in King's Lynn's High Street since 1991, have put the three storey building up for rent for £25,000 a year.

However, the store will reopen next Monday as planned with the Artertons putting items into a sale next month which may last until September.

The furniture business - which sells beds, sofas, chairs as well as bedroom and dining room furniture - will remain trading until the premises are rented out.

But the decision will come as a surprise to local people as Artertons is one of the oldest trading retailers in King's Lynn. The store is situated opposite Debenhams, which is also up for rent separately.

Mrs Arterton said: "We will be going into our retirement sale in May which will possibly continue until September."

It comes after the Artertons adapted well to coronavirus restrictions, opening the store when allowed to between the last lockdowns.

Last summer, Mrs Arterton literally went into her store and marked out the social distancing herself before donning a visor so she could continue to serve customers.

And even though the business had always prided itself on personal service, the Artertons reinvented their firm to cope with online trade using its social media and website to sell and deliver items.

Brown & Co, agents for the premises, stated: "The property comprises a good sized retail unit considered suitable for a variety of uses - subject to planning.

"The ground floor has access to the rear parking. There are cloakrooms and a staff kitchen on the first floor while the second floor is currently laid out to provide offices and stores."

