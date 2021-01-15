Breaking

Published: 3:43 PM January 15, 2021

Outfit, in Norwich's Riverside, is to close permanently. This photo was taken before lockdown. - Credit: Outfit

Staff including the store manager were called in to fashion store Outfit in Norwich's Riverside to clear stock.

It is believed around 25 staff are losing their jobs at the branch of Outfit, owned by the Arcadia Group, which went into administration in November.

Outfit has around 70 stores nationwide offering shopping all under one roof for Arcadia's other brands such as Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Evans, Miss Selfridge, Topman, Topshop and Wallis.

Staff at the Norwich Riverside branch were told they would be losing their jobs by conference call and the store, currently closed because of coronavirus, needed to be cleared. Stock was being sent back to head office.

It is not known yet whether the Outfit stores in Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn are also to close down permanently.

Administrator Deloitte, which is handling Arcadia's insolvency, is trying to secure deals for as many of the group's assets as possible in the coming weeks. Up to 13,000 jobs are at risk from Arcadia's collapse.

