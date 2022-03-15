Roz Bird has been appointed as the new CEO of Norwich Research Park - Credit: Norwich Research Park

Norwich Research Park has announced a new chief executive.

Roz Bird, an experienced manager of urban regeneration projects, will take up the role on May 1.

Anglia Innovation Partnership (AIP), which runs the research park, announced the new appointment.

The Research Park hosts more than 12,000 people of whom 3,000 are researchers and clinicians. It has an annual research spend of more than £130m.

Ms Bird comes to Norwich after 15 years with property investment and development business MEPC, where she was commercial director.

She has managed urban regeneration projects, science parks and business parks in Cambridge, Silverstone, Milton Keynes and Bristol.

Prior to her current role at MEPC she was business development director at the UK Science Park Association (UKSPA).

She also chairs the Silverstone Technology Cluster and leads both the Oxford to Cambridge Arc Super Cluster and MEPC Women into Construction initiative.

AIP said she is highly experienced in leading high-performing professional teams, developing high-tech ecosystems, setting up social impact projects and has recently pioneered a new Environmental Net Gain initiative.

Dr Pete Jackson, chair of AIP LLP, heralded the appointment for what he said is going to be “a really exciting period of growth" at Norwich Research Park.

He said: " Her commercial acumen and experience in creating and growing value from science is the perfect blend of skills and attributes we need to turbo-charge our enterprise agenda to make Norwich Research Park one of the UK’s most attractive destinations for business start-ups, spinouts and relocations.

"Under her leadership I am confident that we will build on our global reputation for world-leading research, expand our platform for innovative businesses to flourish and create exciting new jobs for our region.”

David Parfey, the CEO of AIP, announced in December that he would be retiring from the role after three-and-a-half years at the helm.

It was announced in April last year that Dr Jackson was taking over as non-executive chairman of AIP, the body which governs the research hub.

He took over from Prof Nick Talbot, executive director of the the Sainsbury's Laboratory who had been interim chair and who remained on the board.











