Published: 6:00 AM May 5, 2021

Laura van Ree, Claire Cullens from Norfolk Community Foundation, and Trina Worden at the launch of Not For Profit Law. - Credit: Not For Profit Law

A new law firm will be living up to its name by investing its profits into the local community.

Not for Profit Law has been set up as a social enterprise, meaning its profits will be distributed via the Norfolk Foundation to those most in need of funds.

The firm has been set up by Norwich lawyers Laura van Ree and Trina Worden, who left their day jobs in the hopes that they can flip the legal model on its head.

The pair have pledged to offer their expertise at affordable rates, covering areas such as wills, tax and power of attorney to name a few.

Ms van Ree, said: “In founding Not For Profit Law, I was keen to create a different legal model, one where the profits from our services went back into the community rather than to just a few wealthy people at the top of the sector.

You may also want to watch:

“I started my career working for local charities and always imagined I may end up back there again one day. This move allows me to utilise the skills and knowledge I have gained as a lawyer whilst also giving back to the community around me, that makes me really happy to get up and go to work.

“I think the pandemic has made everyone reflect on their working practices. We’ve already had several people say they would like to join us in the future if the business grows.

“The decision to set up a community interest company following the year we have just had is a bit of a risk, I am a single mum with a mortgage to pay so not having a regular income is quite daunting.

"That said, the response so far has been really positive and I’m hopeful the idea is something many people will get behind.”

Ms Worden added: “When Laura told me about her idea to use our skills and knowledge in a way which would allow us to channel our profits back into the local community, it felt like exactly the right thing to do, at exactly the right time.

“Not For Profit Law means I can keep doing the job I love and at the same time know I will be helping Norfolk Community Foundation to support local charities and community groups to achieve their aims.”



