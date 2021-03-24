Norwich store safe as John Lewis confirms closures

Published: 11:34 AM March 24, 2021 Updated: 11:39 AM March 24, 2021

John Lewis in Norwich will not be one of the stores closing. - Credit: Archant

John Lewis in Norwich is not one of the stores shutting in the latest round of closures.

The retail giant confirmed today that eight sites will shut: Ashford, Basingstoke, Chester, Tunbridge Wells, Aberdeen, Peterborough, Sheffield and York.

The move puts 1,465 jobs at risk.

It comes after John Lewis announced earlier this month that it was looking to close a handful of its 42 sites in a bid to save cash after being ravaged by the pandemic.

Previously the chain's bigger, older, regional stores were at risk.

The group also scrapped its staff bonus for the first time this year since 1953, as previously reported, after the coronavirus crisis sent it plunging to the hefty loss for the year to January 30 against profits of £146 million the previous year.

It said it expects its financials to get worse over the current financial year as it continues its shake-up and warned staff they are not expected to receive a bonus until 2022-23.

Last year, the company announced separate plans to axe around 1,500 head office jobs to help cut costs.

The move was intended to help the business save around £50 million as part of wider plans to reduce total costs by £300 million