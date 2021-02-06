Gallery

Published: 5:30 AM February 6, 2021

Independent businesses in Norwich city centre are hopeful better days are on the horizon after more than a month of lockdown restrictions.

While footfall is generally down and staff numbers are reduced, artisan coffee shops and eateries continue to trade.

"There's been enough people to stay open and to feel it is worthwhile," said Charles Barry, the general manager of Strangers Coffee House on Pottergate.

Charles Barry, general manager, left, and Jack Ames, barista at work at the Strangers coffee company in Pottergate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Setting up a table to serve customers from the doorway is now common practice.

Furniture has been rearranged to accommodate the lack of customers inside with eateries operating as takeaway only.

Mr Barry added: "In terms of working with restrictions, the biggest thing is losing the social interaction. People want to come to the counter and talk more about the products.

"But generally it seems to be going okay in the circumstances. It is non-stop in the morning when people are out exercising. Friday and Saturdays are especially busy."

For Samia King, owner of the Moorish Falafel Bar on Lower Goat Lane, it has felt lonely being surrounded by empty shops.

Due to home-working, the number of customers popping in for lunch has fallen, but the vegan eatery has been busy Thursday to Saturday.

Samia King, left, owner, and Aliya Vadillo, working at Moorish falafel bar. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

After serving a customer a salad bowl and Moorish Wrap, Mrs King said: "By the end of February, we are looking to increase our hours going into spring, whether we are in lockdown or not.

"Better weather attracts more customers and we can't carry on like this much longer. We are hoping to move to five days a week."

She added that setting up an independent delivery app for the business was a "big decision to keep us going".

Staff work in 'bubbles' so the same people are always paired together, while extra cleaning is dutifully carried out every hour.

Elsewhere, a large queue forms outside the Bread Source artisan bakery on Upper St Giles Street as customers wait patiently for their bread and pastries.

People queue at the Bread Source in Upper St Giles Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Next door to the bakery is St Giles Pantry, which sells a variety of local products such as cheese, condiments, local wines and gin.

Owner Alan Sabol said the business is in the process of making Beer Boxes available for delivery from next week.

St Giles Pantry open seven days a week. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Sabol said: "We are staying open every day and working with local farms, offering deliveries to the door within a 20 mile radius.

"It's been up and down but we are here to serve the community."

Alan Sabol owner of St Giles Pantry open seven days a week. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He pointed to artwork on his wall produced by Mousehold artist Kate Elgood as an example of supporting local business.

Pottergate Pantry has also been doing their bit for the community during lockdown, delivering food to nurses and keyworkers. Owner Carl Forder said this has kept the business going during lockdown.

Owner Carl Forder at Pottergate Pantry. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

And he is pinning his hopes on the city council's Additional Restrictions Grant which should be available by next week after being turned down for the business support grant (LRSG) in December.

"It's been a bit of a vicious circle over whether to stay open or not," Mr Grant said. "General footfall is down as there is no office trade."

Despite this, the eatery is open seven days a week and will be delivering Valentines Boxes to homes this month, in addition to afternoon teas.

Mr Grant added: "All the customers who come in have been very good with the one in at a time system, and a maximum of two inside. That side of things has gone really well."

Opposite the Grosvenor Fish Bar stands the dormant Birdcage pub, boarded up after closing down in October.

The Birdcage pub which is now closed. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Normally a hive of activity, Lower Green Lane is eerily silent these days.

Christian Motta, co-owner at the Grosvenor Fish Bar, is doing well on deliveries and serving at the door - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"It's kind of feels like a normality now," said Mr Motta, co-owner of the Grosvenor, who estimated footfall is down by 60 to 70pc with a third of staff furloughed.

"It was a bit of a shock the first time we went into lockdown, but we have adapted now. It's hard to say when we will get full capacity back, but click and collect has been going fine."

Strangers coffee company in Pottergate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021



