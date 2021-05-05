News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Norwich Ikea store excluded from new 'Buy Back' scheme

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:48 AM May 5, 2021   
The soon to open IKEA order and collection point taking shape at Sweetbriar Retail Park, Norwich. Ph

The Norwich Ikea store is excluded from the new Buy Back scheme

Ikea's new 'Buy Back' scheme, allowing customers to sell their old furniture back to the retailer, will not be available at its Norwich store.

The initiative, originally scheduled to launch in November but postponed due to the second national coronavirus lockdown, is now available across full-sized Ikea stores in England.

But because the Norwich Ikea store, at Sweet Briar Retail Park, off the city's ring road, is only an order and collection point, Ikea bosses have confirmed it will not offer the scheme.

Elsewhere, customers can earn up to £250 per returned item, which will be given to them in the form of a voucher to spend at stores.

Used products returned as good as new with no scratches will be bought for 50pc of the original price, items with minor scratches will be bought for 40pc and furniture that is well used with several scratches will be bought for 30pc.

You may also want to watch:

Products eligible for Buy Back in stores which are offering it include dressers, office drawer cabinets, bookcases and shelf units.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hollywood actors use Norwich hair salon
  2. 2 A47 reopening after HGV overturns in crash with car
  3. 3 Trees down and power cuts as winds batter Norfolk
  1. 4 Man dies after being found unresponsive in car at retail park
  2. 5 Flying Scotsman visit to Mid Norfolk Railway confirmed
  3. 6 Red kite battles with peregrine falcon above Norwich Cathedral
  4. 7 Popular railway will 'cease to exist' as soon as this year
  5. 8 Cyclist fights for life after crash with car
  6. 9 Six TikTok teens get stuck in toddler swings
  7. 10 Tributes to 'brilliant man' devoted to helping Norwich homeless
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Families faced hour-long queues for rides at the Funderworld attraction at Norfolk Showground.

Families criticise ‘crazy queues’ at bank holiday funfair attraction

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The former Newlands Country House hotel in Halesworth Road, Reydon,

Housing

See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Dash cam footage of white van on A140

Video

WATCH: White van driver's shocking near miss on A140

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Bungay High School positive Covid test

School year group and bus passengers told to isolate after Covid case

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus