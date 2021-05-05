Norwich Ikea store excluded from new 'Buy Back' scheme

Published: 6:48 AM May 5, 2021

The Norwich Ikea store is excluded from the new Buy Back scheme

Ikea's new 'Buy Back' scheme, allowing customers to sell their old furniture back to the retailer, will not be available at its Norwich store.

The initiative, originally scheduled to launch in November but postponed due to the second national coronavirus lockdown, is now available across full-sized Ikea stores in England.

But because the Norwich Ikea store, at Sweet Briar Retail Park, off the city's ring road, is only an order and collection point, Ikea bosses have confirmed it will not offer the scheme.

Elsewhere, customers can earn up to £250 per returned item, which will be given to them in the form of a voucher to spend at stores.

Used products returned as good as new with no scratches will be bought for 50pc of the original price, items with minor scratches will be bought for 40pc and furniture that is well used with several scratches will be bought for 30pc.

You may also want to watch:

Products eligible for Buy Back in stores which are offering it include dressers, office drawer cabinets, bookcases and shelf units.