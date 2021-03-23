Hairdressers will stay open as late as 10pm from April

Published: 7:00 AM March 23, 2021

People desperate to get their hair cut and coloured after lockdown are being offered late night appointments in a bid to get everyone seen safely.

Esteem Hair Salon in Norwich's Timberhill lead the way with the announcement that they will be open until 10pm three nights a week once they are allowed to reopen, so that they can keep up with demand while having a reduced number of people on site.

Director Stewart Martin said: "These new hours will mean everyone will be able to get appointment at a time when demand is likely to be huge.

"Only two members of staff will be working from 6pm to 10pm so customers can come in, relax and have their hair cut while feeling comfortable and safe. During the day shift we will have maximum of three staff working on the ground floor and three working on the first floor."

The same goes for self-employed hair stylist Leighann Rogers, who said she would be working with clients as late as 9pm in a bid to see all her customers.

She said: "I decided to open later as I am going to be busy and I know that some of my clients prefer late night appointments as they have no other commitments which I would like to accommodate.

"I don't really have a set time that I would stop taking appointments after but I suspect after 9pm I'd be getting too tired. I am a mobile hairdresser so I travel pretty much every day in Norwich and surrounding area.

"To me hairdressing is a lifestyle choice rather than just a job."