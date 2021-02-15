Salon sees sales rise 412pc thanks to skincare treatment boom

Published: 5:36 PM February 15, 2021

Charlotte Sims' skin before and after she started working on a treatment plan. - Credit: Charlotte Sims

A beauty and nail salon will be reopening with a £35,000 face lift, after lockdown saw demand rise by 412pc thanks to the launch of new treatments.

Charisma in Norwich city centre began focussing on its skincare offering after new mum and salon owner Charlotte Sims diversified the businesses' skincare offering after suffering herself.

She said: "I was suffering with acne rosacea after a hormone change having had a baby and took myself through my own skin transformation.

"My skin had a massive flare up so I corrected my homecare routine and then having salon treatments.

"I believe it's clients investing in the launch of this skincare programme which led to the increase in business in January - alongside fantastic results for our clients."

As a result she was able to invest in her site - even reducing the amount of treatment stations in order to make clients feel safer.

She said: "We've reduced the number of nail stations from three to five. We can't have as many people in at once but we actually like having the space and it will help our clients feel safer.

"Thanks to how supportive our clients have been throughout lockdown we've been able to rip everything out of the salon and start again. I think it adds a level of confidence for our customers to know that all the equipment is brand new and fresh."

Her clients have also overwhelmed her in generosity - by backing her initiative to gift eye masks to doctors and nurses working on the front line at the Norfolk and Norwich university Hospital.

The beauty industry in Norwich is booming according to latest figures release this week. Beauticians at work in Charisma. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Clients have been asked to donate £5 for a relaxing eye mask gifted directly to the medical staff - with Ms Sims matching the donation of another mask for every pledge made.

She said: "It's a small thing, but if it remotely helps anyone working in the NHS relax and have some pamper time then it's worth doing.

"My goal was to donate 200 of our Spacemasks - and so far 160, including my matches, have been pledged. You can find more details on our website."