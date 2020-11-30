'If they move us to tier one we'll open' - businesses prepare for tier two restrictions

Published: 3:19 PM November 30, 2020 Updated: 3:28 PM November 30, 2020

With the national lockdown coming to an end on Wednesday, many businesses are preparing to welcome back customers under tier two restrictions, however some say they cannot open until north Norfolk returns to tier one.

During lockdown, North Walsham pub, the Hop-In, has been paying the bills by doing off-sales of its beer, and owner Nigel Davies says that will be the only way the pub will be able to continue trading due to strict tier two restrictions, unless the county is moved to tier one.

- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

He said: "Obviously we're still under lockdown for the next couple of days and what we'll continue to do is the off-sales where they have to book a slot to come and pick up an order.

"We were hoping that we were going to be in tier one by the end of this week, but obviously not, so all we'll be able to do is the continued off-sales until they get to December 16 when we hope that in the review they'll look at moving some of the tiers, because if we went down to tier one we would be able to properly open.

"We'll continue with the take away sales, which is okay, it pays the rent but that's it really. If they move us down to tier one we'll open but that's it really obviously some pubs can open if they do food, so your Wetherspoons and those sort of places will be okay.

You may also want to watch:

"We were thinking about putting a marquee up to serve outside, but then there was all this kafuffle about having to get planning permission, so that was all too complicated and anyway its too wet and miserable outside at the moment."

- Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

North Walsham tobacconist and sweet shop C.D Page, has been open throughout lockdown as it was deemed essential due to the fact it sells tobacco.

Owner Colin Page said the town had seen a large dip in customers during lockdown, adding that he hoped the end of restrictions would mean an uptick in sales of Christmas confectionary.

He said: "We're hoping to see a few new faces, obviously with day to day opening it won't make any difference to us but we are now hoping with Christmas coming up, there's going to be a few more people out and about and we're going to do a little bit more trade.

"We obviously order in early on the basis of Christmas trade and these last three or four weeks have been very quite, so obviously we're hoping we're going to see an upturn now.

Mr Page said tier two restrictions were a little unfair on businesses who cannot trade until the county is in tier one, due to the low infection rates in north Norfolk.

He added: "It's hard to say, in north Norfolk the cases are low but they have been rising previously and I suppose they're looking at the whole county as a whole rather than individual areas.

"If it was on its own I think we probably would be in tier one so I suppose it's a bit unfair on a lot of people, but I guess it's difficult to stop people moving between towns.

North Walsham Community Shop is ready to reopen its charity shop on Wednesday, with manager Bob Wright hoping that the lifting of restrictions will lead to a sales surge.

Mr Wright said: "We'll be opening up the shop again, during lockdown the giving away food part of the community fridge has been open but we've not been able to sell anything.

"We've not been doing any trading at all but we've got a wide array of things in stock ready, there's books, household items and toys and games, all manor of stuff.

"Hopefully people might come out for some Christmas shopping, I think after the last lockdown we saw a bit of a rise in sales and also a surge in donations because people use lockdown for a sort out of their houses."

- Credit: Archant



