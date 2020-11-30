'It's important to stress community spirit' - community shop aims to brighten up Christmas with light display

Published: 11:57 AM November 30, 2020 Updated: 12:09 PM November 30, 2020

North Walsham Community Shop has launched two new window displays in an attempt to spread festive cheer during the pandemic. - Credit: Bob Wright

A community shop at the centre of a town has introduced a pair of bright festive window displays in an attempt to spread Christmas cheer during lockdown.

The displays at North Walsham Community Shop and the community fridge, which were put together by volunteers from the shop's Market Place and Church Street stores, feature a festive fireplace with lights and many Christmas characters such as Father Christmas and a family of snowmen.

Paul Oakes, the charity’s chairman, said: “it is important to stress community spirit at this time and the the Community Shop’s family of volunteers were delighted to spend some time creating displays in our windows.

"We look forward to welcoming customers back this week.”

Volunteers' hard work was rewarded as the shop's display won the Christmas windows competition organised by North Walsham Christmas Lights Committee, and the community fridge finished as joint runner up with Marion’s Hairdressers.

The shops have been unable to trade during the current lockdown, however the community fridge has continued to operate.