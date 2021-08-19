Farm machinery show's comeback set to be 'largest ever'

Published: 12:23 PM August 19, 2021

The Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac) demonstration day promises to be bigger than ever when it returns after lockdown on September 8.

Organisers of a major farm machinery show expect record crowds when the event makes its post-lockdown comeback next month.

The Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac) demonstration day will showcase cutting-edge new technologies and cultivation techniques in a field near Downham Market on September 8.

The biennial event usually attracts thousands of farmers and major manufacturers.

Chris Thomas, county organiser for the Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac)

But organisers said pent-up demand after last year's Covid cancellation meant that the 2021 event will be "the largest show we have ever staged".

Chris Thomas, county organiser for Normac, said the 200-acre site is fully booked with both working and static plots snapped up by the 50 companies attending.

"As the Normac demonstration will just about be the only agricultural show staged in East Anglia this year, we are expecting a record crowd of farmers, contractors and other agricultural machinery specialists to our site," he said.

"Every plot is taken, which is something we have never seen happen before. After the cancellation of so many shows, there is a lot of demand, and the manufacturers and dealers are very keen to show their wares.

"For the farmers, it is their chance to see machinery working on their soil in their region.

"It all promises to be a good day, with lots to see.

"I am really looking forward to it. For the first time ever we have got a bar going too, so I think this is going to be a really good technical and social occasion."

Mr Thomas said the event would not be possible without the assistance of host company Albanwise Farming, which has made its land available for the working demonstrations.

The Norfolk Farm Machinery Club is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, having been established in 1946 as a means of educating farmers and operators in farm machinery coming onto farms just after the Second World War. Mr Thomas said those aims remain the same today.

The demonstration day runs from 8.30am to 4.30pm on Wednesday, September 8. Admission and parking are free. The field is beside the A10, close to the Downham Market roundabout at Bexwell. The postcode is PE34 3QN.

The Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac) demonstration day promises to be bigger than ever when it returns after lockdown on September 8.




