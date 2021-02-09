Vattenfall names contractors to build high-voltage infrastructure network

Published: 1:03 PM February 9, 2021

Energy giant Vattenfall has announced its preferred consortium to develop grid connection infrastructure for its Norfolk offshore wind zone.

Off the Norfolk coastline, Vanguard and Boreas wind farms will harness a total of 3.6GW capacity and will be the one of the largest offshore zones in the world when it is completed.

The Swedish company has named Great Yarmouth company Aker Solutions as part of the infrastructure consortium alongside Siemens Energy and Siemens Energy Global GmbH.

Bidders were evaluated on criteria including experience, health and safety, environmental sustainability and quality management.

The announcement also provides certainty for local supply chains to begin engaging to discuss sub-contracting opportunities.

The grid connection infrastructure will use High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) technology, one of the most efficient way of transporting large volumes of electricity over long distances to join onshore networks.

Catrin Jung, head of business unit offshore at Vattenfall, said: “We’re extremely confident both in our choice of preferred bidder and in our decision to use innovative HVDC technology. Siemens Energy-Aker Solutions excelled during the feasibility and concept stage, bringing strong technical capabilities to the process.”



Rob Anderson, Vattenfall Project Director for Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas added: “Vattenfall’s Norfolk developments will use cutting-edge technology. These types of projects are always a partnership, and we’re very happy with the expertise which will oversee the HVDC converter infrastructure.



“In addition, this appointment will give the local supply chain the opportunity to begin exploring the huge opportunities on offer at what will be one of the largest offshore zones in the world.”

Vattenfall has emphasised the importance of regional supply chains from the outset, with Aker Solutions' chief executive Kjetel Digre adding: “We are proud that Vattenfall, as a leading renewable energy company, has selected our consortium as the preferred contractor for this development.

"This illustrates that we have a competitive offer as the basis for Aker Solutions’ strategy to enable our customers to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy.”



