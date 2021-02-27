Restaurants and pubs reopening outdoors in April

Published: 6:30 AM February 27, 2021

The beer garden at the Garden House in Pembroke Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Restaurants and pubs will, if all four of the government's tests are met, be allowed to serve customers outdoors from April 12.

A month later, from May 17, they will be able to serve indoors, with the government hoping to scrap all regulations on socialising from June 21.

Since the roadmap was announced on Monday, businesses across the region have been preparing to reopen.

Here are just some of the restaurants, pubs and cafés which - if all goes to plan - will open their doors from April 12.

Rooftop Gardens, Norwich

Crown pub, Costessey

The Artichoke, Norwich

Rose and Crown, Frettenham

The Recruiting Sergeant, Coltishall

The Gatherers, Norwich

The Ranworth Malsters

Garden House, Norwich

The Cottage, Thorpe St Andrew

Angel Gardens, Norwich

The Rumsey Wells, Norwich

The Black Horse, Norwich

The Last (lunchtimes), Norwich

The Reindeer, Norwich

Oaklands Hotel, Thorpe St Andrew

Kings Head, Bawburgh (from April 13)

The George Hotel, Norwich

William and Florence, Norwich

The New Inn, Horning

White Horse, Brancaster Staithe

Orange Tree, Thornham

Black Boys Hotel, Aylsham

The Crown, Reepham

The Bell, Marlingford

Kings Head, Letheringsett

Brisley Bell

Bucks Arms, Blickling

Swan Inn, South Wootton

Street Feast at The Ffolkes, Hillington (April 16)

Jolly Brewers Pub, Shop and Rooms, Shouldham Thorpe

Rose and Crown, Snettisham

Bank House, King's Lynn

The Wenns Chop and Ale House

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston

