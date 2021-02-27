Restaurants and pubs reopening outdoors in April
Published: 6:30 AM February 27, 2021
Restaurants and pubs will, if all four of the government's tests are met, be allowed to serve customers outdoors from April 12.
A month later, from May 17, they will be able to serve indoors, with the government hoping to scrap all regulations on socialising from June 21.
Since the roadmap was announced on Monday, businesses across the region have been preparing to reopen.
Here are just some of the restaurants, pubs and cafés which - if all goes to plan - will open their doors from April 12.
- Rooftop Gardens, Norwich
- Crown pub, Costessey
- The Artichoke, Norwich
- Rose and Crown, Frettenham
- The Recruiting Sergeant, Coltishall
- The Gatherers, Norwich
- The Ranworth Malsters
- Garden House, Norwich
- The Cottage, Thorpe St Andrew
- Angel Gardens, Norwich
- The Rumsey Wells, Norwich
- The Black Horse, Norwich
- The Last (lunchtimes), Norwich
- The Reindeer, Norwich
- Oaklands Hotel, Thorpe St Andrew
- Kings Head, Bawburgh (from April 13)
- The George Hotel, Norwich
- William and Florence, Norwich
- The New Inn, Horning
- White Horse, Brancaster Staithe
- Orange Tree, Thornham
- Black Boys Hotel, Aylsham
- The Crown, Reepham
- The Bell, Marlingford
- Kings Head, Letheringsett
- Brisley Bell
- Bucks Arms, Blickling
- Swan Inn, South Wootton
- Street Feast at The Ffolkes, Hillington (April 16)
- Jolly Brewers Pub, Shop and Rooms, Shouldham Thorpe
- Rose and Crown, Snettisham
- Bank House, King's Lynn
- The Wenns Chop and Ale House
- Cliff Hotel, Gorleston
If you're reopening on April 12 and aren't in our list, email lauren.cope@archant.co.uk
