Broads pub with 'bags of potential' for sale for £375,000

Published: 1:04 PM June 14, 2021

A pub for sale in Salhouse is the "ideal" opportunity for someone to create a new destination venue in the Norfolk Broads, an expert said.

The Bell Inn's freehold has been put up for sale after its current owner chose to focus solely on its sister site.

And the traditional pub in Lower Street with its large beer garden is the perfect opportunity for hospitality newcomers looking to make their mark, said Gareth Hatton, associate director at Everard Cole which is selling the property.

"I think there's a real opportunity to turn this into a proper family friendly pub: the sort of place that does great Sunday roasts and pulls people from neighbouring villages - and even Norwich which is around seven miles away.

"There's also definitely an opportunity to make it more of a magnet for the immediate community," he said.

The garden at The Bell Inn - Credit: Everard Cole

He said part of this was down to the "bags of potential" offered by the large garden on the site which could seat up to 150 people.

Mr Hatton added: "I've rarely seen a pub garden this big - there's so much which can be done with it that I think could give this pub a real USP.

"They've currently got a marquee up but there's enough space for events - potentially live music - which I think could really make it stand out.

"Given the size of the pub itself I'd say this is ideal for someone who's in the industry but hasn't had the opportunity to own and run their own freehold yet.

"It's the sort of place where someone who might have managed or been a chef could really step up and bring it to the next level."

Currently the pub is operating on reduced hours.

Inside The Bell Inn - Credit: Everard Cole

He said: "I think there's a misconception that because hospitality has had a really rough 18 months the commercial market isn't as buoyant - when actually we're having a lot of activity on every property we're marketing."

In addition to the main bar the site also has a lounge bar and function room which can seat 70 people.

It also has a three bedroom accommodation on site.