Norfolk special effects experts pioneer new virtual studio technology

Published: 4:07 PM August 28, 2021

A Norfolk company which worked on the BBC's Poldark television series, ITV's Too Close and Netflix show The Innocents is spearheading a new way to create special effects for filmmakers.

Award-winning company Lexhag VFX, which has offices at Scottow Enterprise Park, near Coltishall, received vital grant support during the pandemic to help develop new technology.

Lexhag VFX, based at Scottow Enterprise Park, has created a virtual production studio. - Credit: Lexhag VFX

It has helped them create a virtual production studio - a form of special effects used in the likes of the Star Wars spin-off television series, The Mandalorian.

Virtual production can reduce the need for on-location shoots and offer a better alternative to green screens.

With the travel restrictions caused by coronavirus, filmmakers are looking at virtual production technology as a way to bring distant locations into a studio environment.

Alexis Haggar, founder and creative director of Lexhag VFX. - Credit: Mathew Parri Thomas

Alexis Haggar, founder and creative director, said: "The pandemic has accelerated the need, but it’s the results we see so far that are exciting.

"The light and reflections on a virtual production stage create a much more realistic effect without the need for lengthy post-production. It’s all in-camera.”

It has been made possible partly through a grant from New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s (LEP) Growth Through Innovation Fund.

The grant of almost £25,000 allowed Lexhag to carry out a feasibility study and to work with specialists without jeopardising the business during the pandemic.

Mr Haggar said: “The global pandemic presented us with opportunities to evolve our services, but as with many small businesses during the pandemic we had to batten down the hatches financially to keep our team employed and the business afloat.

“This left us with little left to invest in innovation and expansion, essential for survival in our increasingly competitive industry.

"So, the grant was critical as it allowed us the time and flexibility to explore virtual production, which we would not otherwise have had.

"Creatively the results have exceeded our expectations and we're just about to shoot our first commissioned virtual production project.”

Lexhag VFX worked on visual effects for Poldark. - Credit: PA

Grants of up to £25,000 are available from the LEP's fund. Further details on 0300 333 6536 or by emailing growthhub@newangliagrowthhub.co.uk