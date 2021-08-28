Norfolk pub hit by 'dine and dash' fraudster welcomes conviction
- Credit: Alex Brake
A Norfolk pub owner has said a fraudster behind a spate of "dine and dash" walkouts needed to "learn his lesson" as he was jailed for eight months.
Alan Rogers, from Suffolk, pleaded guilty to 18 offences of having not paid for almost £2,500 worth of meals and hospitality in Norfolk and Suffolk.
The 46-year-old ex-aerospace engineer was sentenced on Friday for the offences which left two Norfolk establishments more than £900 out of pocket.
He, along with a 43-year-old woman from Sudbury, was arrested on suspicion of making off without payment in November, with no further action taken against the woman. Rogers accepting responsibility for the entire spate of offences.
Lizzie Brake, co-owner of the Bird in Hand, in Wreningham, said Rogers had enjoyed a three course meal and drinks at the pub on July 19 before being unable to pay the £97.20 bill.
She said: "The vast majority of people are good and honest and do not come to us with that intention.
"We were surprised he was jailed. We were quite pleased as he does need to learn his lesson."
You may also want to watch:
She said Rogers had come to pay with his card which was declined, leaving the owners trying to reclaim the money several times over the phone.
Miss Brake said: "He didn't sneak, they had a three course meal, Pimms and lemonade, pints of Peroni, they really made the most of it.
Most Read
- 1 What's been found beneath Norwich Castle's mound?
- 2 Comedian Joe Lycett takes on Norfolk insurance firm on Channel 4 show
- 3 Pair who ran Norwich garage banned from running companies
- 4 Seven Covid-positive patients die in a week at Norfolk hospital
- 5 'Dine and dash' fraudster jailed after skipping restaurant bills in Norfolk
- 6 Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike
- 7 Villagers voice bank holiday parking gridlock fears
- 8 Fatal crash victim named as 25-year-old Norwich man
- 9 Norfolk family petrol bombed caravan and attacked sisters with brooms
- 10 'It could end us' - Shop's fears over parking restriction plan
"He was so believable. It was only £97.20 but there are only so many £97.20s you can afford to lose. It's the principle rather than about the money, it's morally wrong doing it."
A post in a a pub owner's Facebook page about a separate incident involving Rogers led a number of hospitality businesses to contact the police.
Miss Brake said: "He did continue doing it for a long time. We were lucky the evidence was pretty clear, we had all the receipts, we had transcripts of all the times we had spoken to him."
The Sugar Beat Eating House, in Swainsthorpe, near Norwich, was the worst-hit of the establishments with Rogers leaving without paying a balance of £824.95 for 10 nights' accommodation between July 10 and 20.