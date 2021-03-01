Police chiefs will answer public's questions on rural crime
Norfolk's rural and farming communities have been given the chance to put their crime concerns directly to police chiefs at an online event next week.
The county's Operation Randall team is hosting the rural crime briefing from 6pm on Monday, March 8.
It will include a "Q&A" session with Norfolk chief constable Simon Bailey, police and crime commissioner (PCC) Lorne Green, and also a district prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service.
Rural crime officer PC Chris Shelley said: "This is an opportunity for people in the rural community to have a voice and raise any questions and concerns to us in the rural crime team, but also directly to the chief constable and the PCC.
"It is open to anyone with a rural interest or business, or who lives in the countryside."
PC Shelley asked participants to submit questions in advance, to enable officers to gather any relevant data needed to answer them.
- To register for the event, and to submit any questions, contact operationrandall@norfolk.police.uk
