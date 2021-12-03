Covid in Norfolk: How businesses have been impacted by the threat from Omicron

The emergence of the Omicron variant, and the uncertainty about its spread and seriousness, means this is a tense time for many businesses.

Just as they were making preparations for the busy Christmas period they are once again facing an anxious period.

This week, mandatory face coverings were introduced on public transport and shops - though not in hospitality venues. Even more significant could be the impact the news of the variant will have on consumer and business confidence.

We asked local businesses how they saw the recent developments and what might come next.

'Trade is poor and people are scared to come out'

Hilgay shop owner and butcher Ali Dent said that he had encountered few problems with people wearing face coverings and had not felt pressure to "police" those coming in to his store. But he said that trade had been "poor" at times of heightened Covid awareness, with elderly people "scared" to come out.

Ali Dent outside his shop in Hilgay, near Downham Market. Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

"Some people come in without a mask on but then put it on straight away because they forget. No-one has moaned about it that much," he said.

He said that he was encountering supply problems, as he has done previously during the pandemic.

"We've had trouble with stock again, we can't get what we want really which is a shame.

"We're struggling to get little bits and pieces like paracetamol, toilet rolls and baked beans. I don't know why that is.

"It's [Covid] frightening some of the elderly people, especially when they're poorly themselves. They won't come out.

"We've got several who always used to come in here and we haven't seen them for around two years. You miss that with little shops.

"A lot of older people have stuff delivered by the supermarket vans whereas they used to pop in the shop to get bits and pieces.

"They're scared of going out and about. Hopefully we can keep going."

Sophie Baker, owner of Oyster Travel in Old Catton - Credit: Oyster Travel

'Tourism has been crucified'

New travel restrictions being imposed around the world to curb the spread of Omicron have put a serious dent in the plans of would-be globetrotters.

And the warning from travel agents is that it could spell the end for some businesses.

Sophie Baker, owner of Oyster Travel in Catton Chase, Old Catton, said: "As you think you are getting somewhere and people are getting back to travel the government throws another curveball. It is the red list coming back that is making people nervous about bookings.

"The lockdowns in Europe are also making people nervous.

"We had a terrific October in terms of sales, better than in Octobers pre-Covid. I hope people keep booking for next year."

Miss Baker said winter city breaks to Europe were most impacted because of various factors, including cancelled Christmas markets, but believed trips away to the Caribbean and Canary Islands would remain popular.

Independent travel agent Sacha Jenkinson, from Wroxham, said: "Tourism has been crucified. It is a right mess. It is a moveable feast and a sad time.

"We'll keep fighting on though. I'm determined to not throw in the towel."

Travel agent Sacha Jenkinson - Credit: Sacha Jenkinson

'We're just taking things day by day'

Siobhan Peyton, co-owner of Sculthorpe Mill, near Fakenham, who runs the hotel alongside her sister, Caitriona, said it too early to tell yet what impact the latest developments would have on bookings.

Sculthorpe Mill was named by the Sunday Times as the best place to stay in the East of England.

Siobhan Peyton in front of The Sculthorpe Mill, on the River Wensum. - Credit: AW PR

She said: "Whether we would have had more bookings without news of the variant, we simply don't know.

"We have not had any cancellations from people who have said they are worried about the new variant - just a few from people who have tested positive, but that has become normal.

"Recently the government has seemingly changed its line and tried to dampen down concerns.

"My staff are wearing masks - not because they have to, but because I want to reassure people. None of our customers are really wearing masks.

"We are just taking things day by day. We are taking bookings for New Year's Eve, but we are aware we may need to dampen down the celebrations.

"I think local people have been quite stoic and are not hysterical by any stretch. They are playing it by ear.

"Overall, people are not cancelling, but are booking with the knowledge that they may have to cancel."

Dominic Burke (left) co-owner of the Stanford Arms standing with Joseph Marks who is the cellar manager. - Credit: Jasper King

'We're feeling slightly cautious and concerned'

The latest rules about face coverings do not cover the hospitality industry, but much of the focus on the impact of Omicron has been whether it will curb Christmas gatherings.

Dominic Burke, co-owner of the Stanford Arms in Lowestoft, said they are feeling "slightly cautious".

Mr Burke said: "It's hard to tell the current impact it has had because Omicron is fairly new and the restrictions don't currently affect hospitality venues.

"We are feeling slightly cautious and concerned though.

"We haven't seen a drop in customers yet or staff being off ill, so we've just got to remain optimistic for the future.

"This virus is ever-changing so there is no point worrying too much about it at the moment when we still don't know a lot about the new variant.

"Friends in other pubs say some customers have cancelled bookings over fears about the new variant.

"We haven't seen that yet but luckily we are a cosy winter pub with a good local customer base."

One of the owners of Pando restaurant is concerned about the new variant. - Credit: James Weeds

'Our lives and businesses are at the mercy of the virus'

Yan Yu, business partner at Pando in Great Yarmouth, believes the hospitality sector will be adversely affected by the new variant and is expecting staff to wear masks during their shifts and customers to wear them until seated.

She said: "Sadly, it appears our lives and businesses are at the mercy of this virus.

"I feel it is necessary to wear face masks and keep social distancing in hospitality, even though it's not yet been made mandatory.

"It is extremely worrying that we haven’t yet overcome this pandemic.

"When the lockdown was lifted, it gave all of us hope.

"However, it is apparent that was all a false sense of security.

"Even though mandatory facemasks doesn’t apply to hospitality, it does not mean hospitality will not be affected.

"No doubt Pando is amongst many other hospitality businesses which will be affected, as people will be reluctant to enter these premises as a result of the possible spread of the new variant."