Redundancy leads to Norfolk mum earning up to £3,000 a month

Victoria Houlston has set up a successful business after being made redundant - Credit: Victoria Houlston

After losing her job during the pandemic a mum-of-two set up her own business and is now enjoying a £3,000 a month income.

Victoria Houlston became an Avon representative in 2020 when she was furloughed from her finance role at a Norwich-based children's day nursery.

Not only has the business enabled her to enjoy a higher income than her previous job despite working fewer hours, but has also helped bring people in the local community together and encouraged others in the region to set-up their own Avon businesses.

The 29-year-old said: "I set-up the business as something to do after being furloughed and a way to earn some extra money as I was only getting 80pc of my income but my bills were still the same."

Victoria Houlston's success has provided her with a £3,000 a month income - Credit: Victoria Houlston

Four months after being furloughed and pregnant with her second child she was made redundant.

"As I was pregnant at the time I knew it would be difficult finding another role so I decided to focus on my Avon business," she said.

From her home in Horsham St Faith, she started growing her customer base and her business "grew very quickly".

Along with selling Avon products, Mrs Houlston also started teaching and mentoring other Avon owners, who are part of her team.

This means that she is not only earns an income from selling Avon's cosmetic and beauty products, but also receives up to 9pc on what those within her team sell, as well as a coaching and mentoring bonuses.

She now has 400 team members, 40 of which are based in Norfolk.

"I used social media to attract team members," she said.

"I was very open and honest about my business plans and shared it within the community.

"I've also been into the job centre in Norwich and spoken to people looking for work.

"My business is a great way to generate instant commission when between jobs."

Along with her team members, she also has 65 local customers.

"It's really lovely to be part of a community," she said.

This combined revenue provides her with an income of between £2,000 and £3,000 a month, whereas she was earning just £1,400 in her previous job.

Keen to expand on her success, Mrs Houlston reveals that she is planning to grow her business by attracting more customers and helping her members to set up their own teams.