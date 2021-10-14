Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country

Published: 7:00 AM October 14, 2021

The Harper is one of two Norfolk hotels that have been named among the top 100 hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Two Norfolk hotels have been named among the best 100 places to stay throughout the country by The Sunday Times.

Sculthorpe Mill in Fakenham was named the best place to stay in the East of England, according to the newspaper's guide.

Owned by restaurateurs Siobhan and Caitriona Peyton, they acquired the three-storey pub and hotel in May, and reopened to the public this summer.

Chris Haslam, chief travel writer at The Sunday Times, said: “A local pub and 18th century watermill has been given the Shoreditch treatment while retaining its status as a popular boozer.

Elliot Ketley, with Siobhan and Caitriona Peyton of the Sculthorpe Mill in Fakenham. - Credit: AW PR

"It takes a pair of brave women to come up from London and let their Shoreditch designers loose on a beloved country boozer... But their renovation and relaunch of the 18th century watermill and former Greene King pub has been received with as much enthusiasm by local bitter drinkers as it has the Aperol spritz-sipping weekend crowd.”

The hotel has six bedrooms, an oak-beamed bar, and a restaurant under the chef Elliot Ketley, and there are plans to open an outdoor kitchen in the Mill’s generous gardens.

The Harper in Langham has been named the best coastal hotel in the country in the guide's national awards.

The hotel, which has 32 bedrooms and a spa reserved for guests, opened in May of this year in the former Langham Glass building on the north Norfolk coast.

Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper, a boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

The guide said: "A former glass factory is now a hotel with fine dining and a spa.

"You may know the north Norfolk coast for its pretty brick-and-flint villages and crabbing opportunities, but 40 years ago it was famed, particularly in Langham, for its glass.

"That explains the theme at the Harper, the new boutique hotel in the former glass factory’s barns…The hotel was meant to open last year. Was it worth the wait? Most definitely – the Harper is a glass act.”