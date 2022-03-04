News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk glamping site born in lockdown to relaunch after £60,000 upgrade

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:22 PM March 4, 2022
Glamp & Tipple has undergone significant renovation. Pictured: One of the new yurt tents.

A glamping site which first launched in lockdown is set to reopen after undergoing a £60,000 revamp.

Glamp & Tipple, located in Watton Road, near Attleborough, is putting the finishing touches on its yurt tents ahead of its relaunch on Friday, March 11.

Helen McCombie-Armstrong, 34, who set up the business alongside wife Louise McCombie-Armstrong, 39, said it was always the couple's ambition to run their own glamping company.

But it hasn't come without hard work and investment.

Helen McCombie-Armstrong (left) and Louise McCombie-Armstrong (right)

Indeed, Helen said the venture has cost more than £210,000 in total.

She said: "It's a massive investment but we love it. It's our baby.

This yurt tent is one of five that have been fully insulated and complete with added fixtures and fittings.

"We've always wanted to run a glamping business but we never thought we'd have the opportunity because we didn't have any land."

But that didn't stop the duo taking an initial "leap of faith" that involved travelling the country with a 'mobile glamping site'.

At the beginning of the first lockdown, Helen and Louise bought their first bell tent and hot tub and began advertising.

Glamp & Tipple have been almost fully booked - even in the winter months.

And after receiving such a high demand - within two weeks, they had eight bell tents and eight hot tubs.

Helen added: "We were everywhere in 2020 putting bell tents up in people's homes for those that wanted to go on holiday but couldn't.

"The response we got was fantastic and people absolutely loved it."

The inside of one of the yurt tents at Glamp & Tipple.

When a local farm near Attleborough offered land for their glamping business, the couple jumped at the chance and launched their own site in April 2021.

She said: "We didn't think about it, we just wanted to give it a go. 

"We felt it was a once in a lifetime opportunity. We didn't even look back."

One of the bell tents that Glamp & Tipple had prior to the upgrade.

Now with five yurts - all of which have been fully insulated - the bookings have come flooding in.

Helen said: "We didn't expect to be that busy in the colder months but we were pretty much fully booked.

"We're hoping with the upgrade that we might be even busier."

Glamp & Tipple first opened in April 2021.

But despite significant investment, the duo have no plans to slow down yet.

Helen added: "The plan is to find another site and run two.

"We just need to find the right space first.

