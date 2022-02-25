A successful start to 2022 sees local firm recruit seven staff this month

A successful start to 2022 has resulted in a family-owned, design engineering business recruiting seven extra staff this month.

Clearwater Norwich Limited has already taken on five employees and has two more staff due to start next week.

The new recruits, who are all from the local area, bring its total workforce to 36 employees.

Based in Cringleford on the outskirts of Norwich, the firm has had to employ the extra workers as a result of winning 12 contracts since the start of this year, as well as achieving a turnover growth of over 20pc in the last financial year.

Example of recent Clearwater's BIM work - Credit: Clearwater Norwich Limited

The company is looking to build on its success over the coming months and has plans to expand and grow.

Launched by Matthew Cook in 2005, Clearwater Norwich Limited creates mechanical engineering drawings for buildings, including schools, colleges and airports across the country.

Previous projects include contracts with Manchester Airport and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Mr Cook, managing director of the firm, said: "Since we started in 2005 we have grown steadily and invested heavily to make sure we are at the forefront of what can be achieved with engineering design."

Four of the new members of staff have been employed to create technical drawings, while the fifth recruit, Oliver Emanuel, has been employed to strengthen the sustainability arm of the business.

Mr Emanuel said: “Using state of the art software we can accurately model buildings and understand how heating, lighting will perform and make recommendations to provide results that give a comfortable environment to work or live in without causing unnecessary damage to the wider environment."