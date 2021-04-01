Meet 'Walter the whopper' - farm's biggest-ever spring lamb

Published: 11:48 AM April 1, 2021

Becca Hirst with Walter, the biggest lamb ever to be born at the family's farm in Ormesby, near Great Yarmouth. The picture was taken when he was just 12 hours old. - Credit: Robert Hirst

A Norfolk farm has welcomed its biggest-ever spring lamb just in time for the Easter weekend.

The heavyweight new arrival, named Walter, was born on Tuesday evening at the Hirst family's farm in Ormesby St Margaret, near Great Yarmouth.

Now the farm has launched a competition inviting people to guess the weight of the lamb, and so far more than 100 guesses have been ventured ranging from 5kg to 20kg.

Farmer Robert Hirst said: "This is the biggest lamb that has ever been born on the farm.

"We have got six-week-old lambs born in February that are still not as big as him.

"Every year we seem to get a token large lamb, and obviously Walter is the one for 2021.

"Big lambs can sometimes come out a bit dopey, but Walter was full of life. His mum licked his head and off he went.

"His mum is doing fine too. It was her sixth lambing, so she is obviously a very good mother and she was up straight away looking after him."

The nearest person to guess Walter's weight correctly will be in with a chance of winning a £15 Easter Treat Box from the family's farm shop, which they are planning to expand with a bigger premises and new cafe, which they hope to open in May.

The competition will close this evening and the winner will be revealed on Good Friday - with the prize available for collection on Saturday.

To enter the competition, visit the @hirstsfarmshop Facebook page.

