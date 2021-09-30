Cinemas look to Bond boost as blockbuster returns to the big screen

Published: 4:59 PM September 30, 2021

Helen Carrick, deputy general manager, and Jenny Allison, marketing manager, at Cinema City in Norwich are preparing for the opening weekend of the new James Bond film. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cinemas across Norfolk still recovering from the pandemic are hoping to see a 007 boost as Bond returns to the big screen.

Jacob Percy-Griffiths, 24, manager at Orion Cinema in Dereham, said people had been keen to see the new James Bond film, No Time To Die.

It comes as cinemas across the country recover from a challenging 18 months, during which few films were released.

"Initially, when the film times went up about a fortnight ago, we had quite a few bookings come in overnight," he said.

"We had around 50 pre-bookings for each of the first two screenings, and that's without accounting for walk-ins. Although admittedly we are getting less walk-ins these days."

He added: "We are putting on as many showings as we can. Things with the Bond film have started off promisingly, which is a big relief in a way.

"It is good to see people are keen to get back out again."

In Norwich, by Wednesday lunchtime Cinema City had sold 2,113 pre-sale tickets for Daniel Craig's final film as the spy.

This is already 500 tickets more than the most popular film at the St Andrews Street cinema since it reopened on May 19 when there were 1,614 admits for Nomadland in the space of a month.

CInema City in Norwich are preparing for the opening weekend of the new James Bond film. - Credit: Danielle Booden

It will almost be a Bond takeover at the cinema with at least nine showings on most days.

And Sunday will be nothing but Bond will all three screens showing 007.

"Having a full cinema again will create a buzz," Ms Alison said.

Jenny Allison, marketing manager, and Helen Carrick, deputy general manager, at Cinema City in Norwich are preparing for a bumper Bond weekend - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We remember what it was like before the pandemic and it will be lovely to have lots of enthusiastic people in."

To celebrate the blockbuster's arrival, the cinema is hoping to get an Aston Martin DB5 outside the cinema for the opening weekend.

Derren Hodges, Manager of The ARC Cinema in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant 2021

In Great Yarmouth, Derren Hodges, general manager of The Arc Cinema, said: "We’re really excited to have the first major blockbuster release in a long time as this title has been delayed since the pandemic began. It looks and sounds absolutely stunning on our 4K screens."

He said interest in the first midnight screening suggested it would be the biggest blockbuster of the year in terms of attendance.

He said there would still be Covid measures in place, including enhanced screening and social distancing between groups.

The Arc Cinema in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Arc Cinema

The most successful Bond films

No Time To Die is awash with five-star reviews as the eagerly anticipated flick lands in cinemas after months of delays.

But the film has a long way to go if it is to be the most successful Bond showing of all time.

Statista, which specialises in market and consumer data, calculates Skyfall to be the best performing 007 title of all time.

The 2012 film had a global box office revenue of $1,110 million, putting it way ahead of the crowd.

Sceptre, another Daniel Craig film in 2018, is second on the list with $879 million.

How much did other Bond films make?

The other Bond films global revenue in millions are: